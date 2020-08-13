Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Announce $2.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Netflix posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $484.10. 86,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.52. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,837 shares of company stock worth $111,258,434. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.