Analysts Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. Piper Sandler raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

PGC stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $350.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Seidman Lawrence B raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 124,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.