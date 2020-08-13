Analysts Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $11.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.96. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.06. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,245,000 after buying an additional 634,974 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,465,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $180,154,000 after acquiring an additional 537,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Universal Health Services by 770.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 165,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,737,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $172,126,000 after acquiring an additional 162,255 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.