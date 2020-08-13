Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post -$1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.29). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.92) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.32) to ($5.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.77) to ($3.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $4,979,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,739.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,516 shares of company stock worth $17,941,874. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,351,000 after acquiring an additional 353,980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 206.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 751.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $136.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.81.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.