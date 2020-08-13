Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for US Ecology (ECOL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) recently:

8/10/2020 – US Ecology had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – US Ecology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – US Ecology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/31/2020 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2020 – US Ecology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. US Ecology Inc has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Ecology news, Director Katina Dorton acquired 1,100 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $37,037.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $137,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 101.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 73,637 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in US Ecology by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in US Ecology by 931.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in US Ecology by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,488,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

