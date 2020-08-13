Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Natera (NTRA)

Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/8/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/7/2020 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

8/6/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2020 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2020 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/23/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/22/2020 – Natera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2020 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

6/19/2020 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

NTRA stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.47. 13,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,743. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.32. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. Research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 92,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $4,554,165.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 277,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,737,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $69,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,432,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Natera by 11.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Natera by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 15.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 99.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

