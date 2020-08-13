Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Manitowoc (MTW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW) recently:

8/10/2020 – Manitowoc had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/10/2020 – Manitowoc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Manitowoc had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Manitowoc was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.50.

8/3/2020 – Manitowoc was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2020 – Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/26/2020 – Manitowoc was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

6/18/2020 – Manitowoc had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MTW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. Manitowoc Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $370.05 million, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $13,095,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Manitowoc by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 137,417 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 549,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

