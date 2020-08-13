AnarchistsPrime 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $564.00 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

