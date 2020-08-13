Andina Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:ANDAU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.20

Andina Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:ANDAU)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and traded as low as $10.35. Andina Acquisition Corp II shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.

Andina Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDAU)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.