Andrew Peller Limited (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Andrew Peller Limited (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,800 shares, a growth of 121.6% from the April 30th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 643.6 days.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78. Andrew Peller has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

Several brokerages have commented on AEGXF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Andrew Peller from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Andrew Peller from $22.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Andrew Peller in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

