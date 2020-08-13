ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,084,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359,397 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.54% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $144,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,079,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 76,043 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 36.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 653.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. Piper Sandler began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

NLY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 248,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,873,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

