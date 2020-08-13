ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Up 112.1% in February

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the January 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 34,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. ANZ has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.19.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

