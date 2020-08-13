AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $156.51 on Thursday. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 181.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPF. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair cut AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $2,605,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 37,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $5,839,256.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,376 shares of company stock worth $19,505,262. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

