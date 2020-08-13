Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,135,300 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 1,485,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AERG opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Applied Energetics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.39.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development of ultra-short pulse lasers, laser guided energy, and direct discharge electrical products. The company also offers high voltage electronics, optical systems, and integrated guided energy products. It serves defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.