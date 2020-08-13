Argus Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $34.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Argus from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 41,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

