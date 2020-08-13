Ark Price Down 6.2% This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Ark has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00004098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu and Binance. Ark has a market cap of $59.20 million and $3.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00027004 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 151,364,680 coins and its circulating supply is 122,893,783 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, COSS, Bit-Z, Binance, Cryptomate, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

