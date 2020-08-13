Ascendiant Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS)

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.75 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LRAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Get LRAD alerts:

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. LRAD has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). LRAD had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LRAD will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 32,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $155,882.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.