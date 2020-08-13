Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,992,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 632,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,802,000 after purchasing an additional 267,350 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,741.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.