Augur (REP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.31 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Augur token can now be purchased for $21.09 or 0.00179406 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, Kraken, ABCC and BitBay. Over the last week, Augur has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $232.01 million and approximately $21.31 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00148326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.64 or 0.01842769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00187294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000194 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00124518 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bitbns, Bitsane, HitBTC, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Bithumb, GOPAX, Mercatox, BX Thailand, Ethfinex, Upbit, Poloniex, Liqui, BitBay, Kraken, Koinex, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, AirSwap, CoinTiger, Crex24, Bittrex, ABCC, Zebpay, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

