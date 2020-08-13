Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,188,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,585,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.