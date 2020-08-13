Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Intel stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,687,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,624,953. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

