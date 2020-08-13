Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.46 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.79. 12,205,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,060,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.24, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

