Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 16,496 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.1% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $37,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,867,000 after purchasing an additional 551,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $6.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,894,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,176,496. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $274.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

