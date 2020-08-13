Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 24,120 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,120 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 264,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,311,000 after buying an additional 307,049 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 500,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 265,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 740,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,520. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

