Banco Santander S.A. Sells 269,016 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 269,016 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $291.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,615. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.