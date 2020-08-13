Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $159.13

Bango plc (LON:BGO)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.13 and traded as low as $147.00. Bango shares last traded at $148.50, with a volume of 111,558 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Bango in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of $107.50 million and a PE ratio of -45.00.

In related news, insider Nancy Cruickshank acquired 16,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £24,949.84 ($32,618.43). Also, insider Paul Larbey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £13,900 ($18,172.31).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

