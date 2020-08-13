Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 215,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 36,565 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 16,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 419,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 237,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of BOTJ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

