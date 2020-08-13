Barclays Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €14.00 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.69 ($18.46).

AOX stock opened at €12.73 ($14.98) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.01 and its 200 day moving average is €14.45.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

