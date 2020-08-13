Barclays Reiterates “GBX 980” Price Target for National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid (LON:NG) received a GBX 980 ($12.81) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NG. UBS Group upgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 960 ($12.55) to GBX 980 ($12.81) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.12) to GBX 990 ($12.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,025 ($13.40) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($15.69) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007 ($13.17).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 924.20 ($12.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 914.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 939.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other National Grid news, insider Andrew Agg bought 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £139,145.14 ($181,912.85). Also, insider Alison Kay sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.82), for a total value of £329,083.12 ($430,230.25). Insiders purchased a total of 15,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,939,157 over the last three months.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

