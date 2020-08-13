Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 205.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.99. The stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.48. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $156.00.

