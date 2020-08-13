Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 989.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

