Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,475 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,467,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 376,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.40. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $24.07.

