Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Asia 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 185.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 92,730 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 246.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter.

AIA traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,613. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

