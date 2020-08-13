Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,853,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,839,000 after acquiring an additional 480,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 287.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,139,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,208 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 255.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,829,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39,916.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,689 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 858,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,898,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

