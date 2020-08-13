BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.64. 28,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About BENITEC BIOPHAR/S

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

