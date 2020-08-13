BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 71.3% in April

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on BENITEC BIOPHAR/S in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNTC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.64. 28,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,192. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

