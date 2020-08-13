Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 16,848 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $61,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,415,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,360,000 after purchasing an additional 289,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,195,000 after purchasing an additional 180,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $150.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,278. The firm has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Cfra upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

