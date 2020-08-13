Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,536,422 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $74,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

EEM traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. 841,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,357,207. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

