Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,414 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ASML worth $102,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 180.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 975.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $377.52. 16,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $402.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

