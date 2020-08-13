Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2,996.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $81,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average is $148.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $174.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

