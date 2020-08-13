Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $110,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Walmart stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 147,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,588. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $368.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.