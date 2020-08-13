Bessemer Group Inc. Has $43.23 Million Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 759,438 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Nuance Communications worth $43,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,697.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $362,903. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 36,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,817. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

