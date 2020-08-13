Bessemer Group Inc. Has $59.11 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Illumina worth $59,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 105.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 222 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Illumina by 19.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Illumina by 6.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $662,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total transaction of $67,029.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,381 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.29.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $10.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.11. The stock had a trading volume of 24,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,030. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. Illumina’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

