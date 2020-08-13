Bessemer Group Inc. Has $82.45 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $82,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra upped their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $778,338. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

