Bessemer Group Inc. Has $86.74 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,310,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Truist Financial worth $86,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,895,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,457 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Truist Financial stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.65. 106,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,036,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

