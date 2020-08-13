Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,288 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $85,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $5.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.69. 3,446,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,842,758. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

