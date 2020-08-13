Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,530 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $68,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 798,905 shares of company stock worth $38,570,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.59. 265,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,508,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $205.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

