Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,242 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Motorola Solutions worth $85,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 327.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $243,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,831 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 28.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,423,000 after purchasing an additional 408,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,182,000 after purchasing an additional 367,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities cut Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

MSI traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.25. 17,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

