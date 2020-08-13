Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 5,995 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $40,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.94. 48,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,727. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.82.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

