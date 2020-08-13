Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $35,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,639,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,845,000 after buying an additional 829,748 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $19,241,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.33. 233,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,159,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.21. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

